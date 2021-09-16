Hungarian Evolutionary Biologist Szathmáry Elected Member of Unesco IBSP Board

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungarian Evolutionary Biologist Szathmáry Elected Member of Unesco IBSP Board

Eörs Szathmáry, a Hungarian evolutionary biologist, has been elected to the board of UNESCO’s International Basic Sciences Programme (IBSP), Budapest ELTE University’s ELKH Centre for Ecological Research said.

 

The IBSP board is the only body with a mandate to submit proposals to UNESCO leaders on matters related to basic research. IBSP’s board is composed of 30 science scholars representing fields of basic research from countries around the world. Szathmáry was nominated by Miklós Réthelyi, the head of the Hungarian National Commission for UNESCO. In a statement, Szathmáry said supporting basic research was his top priority, and he called his election to the board “a clear recognition of Hungary’s scientific community”, noting that a small number of countries are represented in the body. Szathmáry’s mandate is for three years and can be extended once.

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Hungarian Evolutionary Biologist Szathmáry Elected Member of Unesco IBSP Board

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Big Rise in Number of Border Arrests of Illegal Migrants

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary Records 12 Covid Deaths, 371 New Infections

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *