House speaker expresses sympathies over China coronavirus deaths

Speaker of Parliament László Kövér has expressed his condolences to Li Zhanshu, who heads the National People’s Congress of China, over the deaths caused by novel coronavirus in the country. In his letter sent to Li on Saturday, which China had declared a national day of mourning for the victims of Covid-19, Kövér said the epidemic was taking an increasingly heavy toll on the world. All countries are upping their efforts to overcome the virus that has presented “never-before-seen social, economic and health challenges”, the speaker wrote. Kövér said he believed the only way to defeat the virus was through broad international cooperation that includes information sharing regarding the problems countries encounter in fighting the outbreak. He also thanked Li for the protective equipment China has provided to Hungary.

MTI