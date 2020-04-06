House speaker expresses sympathies over China coronavirus deaths

National
Coronavirus
Kurucz JuditLeave a Comment on House speaker expresses sympathies over China coronavirus deaths

Speaker of Parliament László Kövér has expressed his condolences to Li Zhanshu, who heads the National People’s Congress of China, over the deaths caused by novel coronavirus in the country. In his letter sent to Li on Saturday, which China had declared a national day of mourning for the victims of Covid-19, Kövér said the epidemic was taking an increasingly heavy toll on the world. All countries are upping their efforts to overcome the virus that has presented “never-before-seen social, economic and health challenges”, the speaker wrote. Kövér said he believed the only way to defeat the virus was through broad international cooperation that includes information sharing regarding the problems countries encounter in fighting the outbreak. He also thanked Li for the protective equipment China has provided to Hungary.

 

MTI

Related Posts

Orbán vows to restore all jobs lost to crisis

Kurucz Judit

PM Announces Bonus for Health-Care Workers

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Coronavirus: 733 Confirmed Cases in Hungary

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *