Weather Alerts Issued For Seven Counties Due to Strong Wind Gusts

On Tuesday, there will be mostly thick clouds over the south-eastern and eastern parts of the country, sunny weather with cumulus clouds is expected in the areas further north-west, reports Kiderül.hu.

Precipitation of variable composition can occur mainly in the southeastern and eastern regions. The northerly wind will continue to be strong in many places, and it may become stormy in Western Transdanubia and Bodrogköz. The highest daytime temperature is likely to be between 3 and 10 degrees. By late evening, the air cools down to between -4 and +5 degrees. The National Meteorological Service warns of strong gusts of wind in the following counties: Hajdú-Bihar, Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron, Vas, Veszprém and Zala.



24.hu

pixabay