Summer 2021 in Hungary 1.2 C. Warmer Than Average

This summer was 1.2 C. warmer than on average and the fifth hottest since 1901, the national meteorological service has said.

Also, the summer was also especially dry, with rainfall well below average. The seasonal average temperature was 22 C. nationwide. June and July were 2.1 C. and 2.2 C. warmer than usual, making June the third hottest and July the hottest since 1901, as the two months approached 23 C. However, the average temperature in August was 1 C. below average. There was less rainfall than usual in all three months. June was the driest of the last 121 years, with only 22% of average monthly precipitation. July and August were 13% and 8% below, respectively.

