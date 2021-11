On Sunday morning, a carbon monoxide sensor gave signals in a family house in Berettyóújfalu, Határ Street – the county disaster management announced.

Professional firefighters from Berettyóújfalu marched out, who carried out measurements on the spot. Tests have shown the presence of toxic gas. The bathroom of the house had an open-burner boiler that was temporarily sealed. Residents were not injured in the incident.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate