Wizz Air suspends its twenty-one flights to Romania, reports economedia.ro based on boardingpass.ro.

The airline confirmed to economedia.ro that it will temporarily suspend some of its flights due to the inspection of the American engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney’s engines due in the coming months.

The measure affects six Romanian airports: Bucharest, Cluj, Temesvár, Marosvásárhely, Craiova and Iasi. Some flights will be stopped at the end of March or April, and several seasonal flights will not be restarted this summer. Last year, Wizz Air was the leading airline in Romania, where it operates six bases. According to the airline, its market share is 57 percent.