On Wednesday morning, opposite the Old Town Hall, next to the Belga Étterem és Söröző, a 15-meter-high wall collapsed, the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate informed.



Debrecen firefighters are working on the scene, the collapsed section will be demolished, they said.

As far as the municipal portal knows, there were no personal injuries.

(Debreceni Nap)

Photo: Debrecenben Hallottam