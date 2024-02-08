Man arrested for committing embezzlement and fraud

In 2018 and 2019, the 42-year-old man made a deal with two acquaintances from Debrecen. He took HUF two million from them to buy the selected cars for them. One of them handed over HUF 4.2 million to the persuasive man for entrusting him with the renovation of a property.



They waited in vain for many months, but apart from endless promises, they did not see the cars or the money they had previously handed over, and only minimal renovations were done on the property. As it turned out later, one of the victims did indeed buy a car with his money, but never gave it to him, used it for a while, and then sold it.

In their final desperation, the victims filed a report with the police only later. The investigators identified the man and issued an international arrest warrant against him. He was captured by the local authorities in France, and then transported to Hungary in December 2023 in extradition proceedings. The criminal prosecutors of the Investigation Department of the Debrecen Police Department interrogated him for the crime of embezzlement and fraud committed in a businesslike manner, and he confessed. The police performed the necessary procedural actions and sent the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

(police.hu)