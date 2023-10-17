Kindergarten students learned about the basics of CPR at the University of Debrecen

Little heroes were trained on Monday at the Emergency Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, where kindergarteners learned about the basics of CPR. After the short training, the children presented their acquired practical knowledge in a flashmob. With the event organized on the occasion of World Restart A Heart day, the organizers drew attention to the importance of education that begins in childhood.



How can we tell if someone is not breathing? What can we do if his heart stops? How to dial the emergency number and what to say on the phone? Among other things, the children attending the Maci group of the Kindergarten of the University of Debrecen were able to get answers to these questions on Monday in the teaching room of the Emergency Clinic.

After that, with the help of the clinic’s hero, Jatrosz, the kindergarteners were able to learn the correct technique of chest compression used in resuscitation on the mannequins used in medical training.

October 16 is World Restart A Heart day. On this occasion, we decided to address the smallest ones and thus try to draw attention to the fact that it is not too early to start helping and saving lives. We believe that we can teach children to do the same

– said Dóra Ujvárosy, deputy director of the Emergency Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center, in connection with the hero training.

At the end of the session, the children received a certificate and a badge, which prove that they have successfully completed the training, and thanks to the knowledge they have acquired, they can even become heroes in the future.

It is a great honor that we were able to teach preschool children the basics of CPR at the joint event of the Emergency Clinic and the Department of Emergency Medicine. However, this is nothing new. In recent years, the Department of Emergency Medicine has hosted kindergarten, elementary and high school students several times in order to contribute to expanding their knowledge and draw attention to the importance of resuscitation and emergency care, emphasized Zoltán Szabó, President of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center and Director of the Emergency Clinic

– head of the Department of Emergency Medicine.

It was said at the event: 25-30 thousand people lose their lives in Hungary every year as a result of sudden cardiac death. The resuscitation success rate can be significantly improved by training the broadest possible layers of society in addition to emergency care started on time and performed at the highest level.

Sensitizing society and developing awareness is a very important task. For this, it is necessary that even preschoolers learn how to help people in trouble. When they find themselves in such a situation, don’t block them, but know what to do. I think that through the children, the parents will also pay much more attention to this

– emphasized László Mátyus, dean of the Faculty of Medicine.

Monday’s event, organized on the occasion of World Restart A Heart day, ended with a flashmob, where kindergarten students presented their newly acquired knowledge by forming a heart shape on the puppets used in medical training.

