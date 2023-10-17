New Chinese connections are being built at the University of Debrecen

Two higher education institutions in Shanghai are looking for cooperation opportunities with the University of Debrecen in the fields of training and research related to technical sciences. The delegations also consulted with the heads of the Faculty of Engineering.

Shanghai DianJi University advocates educational cooperation with the University of Debrecen, this was recorded in a statement of intent by Vice President Yang Wanfeng and General Vice Rector Károly Pető during the visit of the delegation on October 11.

The public higher education institution founded in 1953, which is oriented towards advanced manufacturing and service industries, considers engineering science to be dominant and is looking for joint opportunities with the University of Debrecen in the field of dual degree courses and dual programs. The delegation discussed the details with Károly Károly Pető, Coordination and Strategy Director Okszána Kiszil, and the heads of the Technical Faculty.

A delegation from the Shanghai University of Electric Power (SUEP) also arrived at the University of Debrecen on October 16 with the intention of cooperation.

President Li Mingfu emphasized that the institution treats both education and research as of high importance in the field of engineering sciences. His qualifications include energy and mechanical engineering, environmental and chemical engineering, electrical engineering, automation engineering, computer science and technology, electronics and information engineering, economics and management, mathematics and physics.

SUEP is looking for opportunities for cooperation with the University of Debrecen in several areas, and the agreement was signed by President Li Mingfu and Vice-Chancellor Károly Pető.

The members of the delegation then discussed graduate and postgraduate training, staff and student exchanges, joint research programs, international conferences and online courses with the heads of the Faculty of Engineering, Dean Géza Husi, Deputy Deans Judit T. Kiss and Imre Kocsis, and Foreign Affairs Dean Zsolt Tiba. concerning ideas.

