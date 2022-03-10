On the occasion of her 70th birthday, Klára Agyagási was greeted at the University of Debrecen

The leadership of the faculty, colleagues, former and current students greeted Klára Agyagási, Professor Emeritus of the Institute of Slavic Studies at the Faculty of Humanities of the University of Debrecen on Wednesday, on the occasion of her 70th birthday.

Klára Agyagási has been teaching at the University of Debrecen and its predecessor institutions since 1987, where she teaches courses in language history, descriptive and comparative Slavic languages. Her research interests include theoretical issues in contact linguistics, Russian historical and modern phonetics, lexicology, dialectology, Turkish language history, etymology, and the Arga linguistics of the Volga-Kama region.

