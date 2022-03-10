Heart diseases are discussed at the Cardiology Days in Debrecen

The participants of the 27th Debrecen Cardiology Days will give lectures on coronary heart disease, heart failure, and comorbidities. The three-day online conference will also showcase modern imaging techniques. Hundreds of professionals are expected to attend the event, which begins on March 10th.

The Cardiology Days in Debrecen are a thematic conference, on the first day of which there is a lot of talk about coronary heart disease every year. This will be the case again this year but in a broader sense. Participants will look at all the diseases of the arteries, including a presentation on peripheral vascular disease and stroke. In addition to the latest options for prevention, professionals at the meeting will take stock of what can and should be done for patients at each level of the care system, from GP to specialist.

On the second day, participants will hear lectures on heart failure and co-morbidities most relevant to cardiologists, including high blood pressure and diabetes.

On the third day of the congress, the European and American recommendations published last year will be presented, as well as the modern imaging methods will be presented through the cases of the clinic in Debrecen.

At the three-day congress, the best and most authentic Hungarian experts on the subject will give lectures at the University of Debrecen, the Universities of Pécs and the University of Szeged, and the University of Semmelweis. All three days also feature industrial, corporate symposia that seek to align with the main theme of the day.

This year will be the third congress to be held online due to the coronavirus epidemic. The three-day congress begins on March 10 and ends on the 12th. The program of the 27th Debrecen Cardiology Days.

hirek.unideb.hu