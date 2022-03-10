A literary day was held at the grammar school of the University of Debrecen

János Arany was born 205 years ago. This year, the Lajos Kossuth Gymnasium and Primary School of the University of Debrecen will remember its former namesake with a series of events. Between March 2 and 9, fairy tales, poems and novels will play the main role in Arany János tér.

The main patron of this year’s Golden Days is Péter Forisek, Director General of Teacher Education at the University of Debrecen. In his welcome speech, he recalled that the poet, born on March 2, 1817, was closely connected to the intellectual and cultural environment of Debrecen.

The students and teachers of the institution’s place in Arany János tér are proud to nurture the heritage of János Arany. The students of the school already belong to the community of the University of Debrecen, and it is up to them to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the inspiring environment that will lead them towards a successful future,

– said Péter Forisek.

