The gasoline panic is becoming more and more worrying – what have our readers experienced in Hajdú-Bihar?

The price of petrol will increase by HUF 46 gross and that of diesel by 77, Holtankoljak.hu reported. As wholesalers are losing sales, there are many supply problems.

The situation in the country is changing minute by minute, but all indications are that about 500 gas stations will not be able to serve motorists for the holidays. This is about 25 percent of the operating wells, said Eszter Bujdos, the managing director of holtankoljak.hu, when asked by Blikk. She added that yesterday there was already a rural town where the release of fuels at MOL wells was also restricted. In Baja, e.g. at some wells, only ambulances and firefighters were served.

According to our information, there were also problems in Hajdú-Bihar, two gas stations in Balmazújváros have already run out of fuel.

debreceninap.hu