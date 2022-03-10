“Stay in Hajdú-Bihar” – young people from 21 settlements can apply for a one-time grant worth HUF 50,000

The call “Stay in Hajdú-Bihar” has been announced in four consortia and a total of 321 applicants can receive support.

In the Berettyóújfalu consortium (Berettyóújfalu, Gáborján, Pocsaj, Szentpéterszeg, Váncsod) 150,

in the Csökmő consortium (Bakonszeg, Csökmő, Furta, Vekerd, Zsáka) 80,

in the Ester consortium (Berekböszörmény, Esztár, Hajdúbagos, Hajdúsámson, Kismarja, Mezőpeterd) 22,

in the Püspökladány consortium (Báránd, Bihartorda, Püspökladány, Sárrétudvari, Szerep) 69 winners will be announced.

The aim of the EU-funded program “Stay in Hajdú-Bihar” is to encourage young people to stay in place so that they can use their knowledge in their place of residence and in the county after graduation, thus strengthening the population retention and development of the region.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Local Government is waiting for the application of students with Hungarian citizenship, aged 16-27, with student status, who have a permanent residence in the above-mentioned settlements. The amount that can be won in the application is a one-time HUF 50,000 per student.

Deadline for applications: Monday, April 4, 2022

Applications are welcome to the email addressosztondij@hbmo.hu.

hbmo.hu