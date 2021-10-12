12 new low-floor electric buses will be launched in Debrecen

The public procurement and commissioning of electric buses, announced by DKV Debreceni Közlekedési Zrt., became successful, thus, 12 new low-floor, exclusively electric Mercedes-Benz eCitaro city buses will soon be available in Debrecen – the mayor of the city said on the community side on Monday.

László Papp added: a charging system compatible with the buses – which can also be installed outdoors – and capable of simultaneously charging 12 vehicles will also be built.

One of the key goals of the D2030 program is to develop the city in a green and sustainable way. Thanks to the Green Bus sample program, the people of Debrecen were able to try out a fully electric bus for a month last year, and in the near future they can also travel in everyday transport with the new vehicles, the mayor said.

The demonstration phase of the Green Bus program initiated and supported by the government started in Debrecen on September 1 last year. The government will help HUF 56 million to allow passengers to try out the electric bus for one month free of charge, and in the next phase of the program, they will support the purchase of the first electric buses with an additional HUF 800 million, which will enrich Debrecen’s fleet.

Péter Kaderják, Chief Adviser to the Minister of Innovation and Technology, said last September: Greening transport is a priority climate policy program in Hungary: the transport sector is responsible for 20 percent of all emissions, and road transport is responsible for 98 percent of emissions. Within the framework of the Green Bus program, the government will support the purchase of electric buses with HUF 36 billion over a ten-year period. Within ten years, every second bus will be environmentally friendly in local transport in big cities.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Facebook / László Papp