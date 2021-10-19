The Faculty of Child and Adult Education is 50 years old

The Faculty of Child and Adult Education is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary. During the ceremony organized on the occasion of the anniversary, a relief was inaugurated in honor of the founder of the institution, György Kovács, and a time capsule was placed in front of the faculty building.

The legal predecessor of the Faculty of Child and Adult Education of the University of Debrecen started its operation on October 15, 1971, with 90 students, 10 teachers and 9 kindergarten teachers. When the institution was established, its goal was only the training of kindergarten teachers, but in the half-century that has passed since then, the UD Faculty of Child and Adult Education has become unavoidable in the field of teacher training and special education.

