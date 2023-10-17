UD youMED has signed an agreement with a Turkish construction industry giant

UD youMED, the private healthcare provider of the University of Debrecen, has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with the Turkish construction industry giant Yapi Merkezi, which is participating in the factory construction project of one of the large industrial companies settling in Debrecen. The focus of the partnership is on supporting private healthcare services and employee health.



Yapi Merkezi, a long-established Turkish construction and engineering company, is recognized worldwide for the quality implementation of large-scale projects. Within the framework of the agreement just signed, the private healthcare provider UD youMED provides the employees of the Yapi Merkezi company with high-quality healthcare.

The health of our employees around the world is extremely important to us. We are pleased to be able to cooperate with UD youMED

– stated Koray Karahasanoglu, head of the Hungarian branch of Yapi Merkezi.

For UD youMED and Yapi Merkezi, the health and well-being of employees is of the utmost importance. With the help of expert doctors and health professionals, UD youMED provides a personalized health service to the employees of the construction company. This partnership also shows that the cooperation of local and international companies is key from the point of view of the success and sustainability of the investments of international companies settling in Debrecen

– pointed out Judit Baranyainé Rácz, managing director of UD youMED.

The head of the private healthcare provider of the University of Debrecen added: the cooperation that has just been established, with such innovative solutions as the provision of a telemedicine system for family doctors, can also be an example of cooperation in the field of healthcare for the employees of foreign companies in future projects.

(unideb.hu)