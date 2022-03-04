The opening hours of the Bethlen Street vaccination point in Debrecen are changing

Bácsi Éva

The vaccination point of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center on Bethlen Street will be open from March 7.

Starting next Monday, the vaccination point operating in the Bethlen Street building of the Outpatient Care Center of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center will be open three days a week. On Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., those who want to be vaccinated are welcome.

You can receive the vaccine on all three days without prior registration and appointment if you want to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

 

