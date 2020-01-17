Parties for this weekend, 17-18 January

17 January, Friday
SeVeN: Best of Seven with Field
Egoist BarClub: Wannabe – Best of 90s & 00s
Roncsbár: The Grenma concert
Incognito Club: VAN concert
Tabu Debrecen: Twerk It! – Latin Lovers
Nagyerdei Víztorony: Kaukázus concert
18 January, Saturday
SeVeN: Girls Night Out with Field
Egoist BarClub: New Years Eve After Party – Németi, Jay Kid and Stephen
Roncsbár: Ocho Macho concert
Incognito Club: Hangácsi Márton concert
Tabu Debrecen: Goodbye Playboy – TABU Exclusive
Nagyerdei Víztorony: Forest Bump!
Line up:
- Thomas Borza / Mariposas Production
- Dirty Ice / CivisGround
- Eulen / Mariposas Production
- Noel / Forest Bump
- Zsupi / Sav Bázis