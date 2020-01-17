Parties for this weekend, 17-18 January

17 January, Friday

SeVeN: Best of Seven with Field

Egoist BarClub: Wannabe – Best of 90s & 00s

Roncsbár: The Grenma concert

Incognito Club: VAN concert

Tabu Debrecen: Twerk It! – Latin Lovers

Nagyerdei Víztorony: Kaukázus concert

18 January, Saturday

SeVeN: Girls Night Out with Field

Egoist BarClub: New Years Eve After Party – Németi, Jay Kid and Stephen

Roncsbár: Ocho Macho concert

Incognito Club: Hangácsi Márton concert

Tabu Debrecen: Goodbye Playboy – TABU Exclusive

Nagyerdei Víztorony: Forest Bump!

Line up: