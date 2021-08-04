Several stops were closed in Debrecen

Road construction works are being carried out on Vámospércsi út and several stops are being closed. Therefore, on Wednesday, August 4, from the start of operation on Thursday, September 30, until the closure of the plant, the Kondoroskert utca stop will be closed in the direction of both terminals.

Therefore, bus 37 stops in both directions at a temporary stop. During the works, flight 37 does not affect the Vámospércsi út stop in either direction, it is not possible to create a temporary stop.

Paving works are being carried out in the area of the Homok utca stop, therefore the Homok utca stop in the direction of Benczúr Gyula utca will be closed on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from the start of operation on Wednesday, September 30, 2021 until the closure of the plant.

During the works, bus 23 to Júlia settlement will stop at a temporary stop 100 meters ahead.

DKV Zrt. thanks the passengers for their understanding and patience.

DKV