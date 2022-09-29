A shopkeeper was beaten and robbed in Hosszúpályi

A man reported to the police on September 25, 2022, at around 11 p.m. that he was attacked and robbed by two people in his own house. The officers immediately went to the scene and interviewed the 65-year-old victim, who tried to accurately describe his attackers. The information they received was enough for the officers, and thanks to their personal knowledge, they immediately knew who to look for. The hands of the two local youths were handcuffed within an hour.

As it turned out, the 18-year-old young man and his 14-year-old companion already met the victim in the yard of the property. They immediately fell on him, beat him, demanded money from him, and then dragged him to his house. They started searching there and took HUF 100,000 in cash and demanded the key to the convenience store belonging to the property. They stole alcohol and sweets from the store and then left in a hurry.

The detectives of the Hosszúpályi Police Station interrogated both young people as suspects, then took them into criminal custody and submitted a proposal for their arrest. They must be held accountable on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of having committed a robbery.

