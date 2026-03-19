Interesting road safety signs appear in Debrecen

Recently, road safety warnings have appeared in three major Hungarian cities, including Debrecen.

The Institute for Transport Sciences and the VOLÁN Association organized a road safety campaign titled “Look Around!” aimed at making pedestrian movement safer.

As reported by kreszvaltozas.hu, Debrecen became the third city where yellow pictograms were painted on sidewalks at busy pedestrian crossings to improve road safety. Pictograms such as “Don’t use headphones!”, “Don’t text on the crosswalk!”, and “Attention!” remind pedestrians not to dull or block their senses while walking, emphasizing that responsible and safe movement requires attentiveness to traffic.

Last year, pictograms were applied in Kecskemét and Miskolc, and now it’s Debrecen’s turn—one of Hungary’s busiest cities. Both drivers and pedestrians must stay alert, especially at crosswalks. In Hungary, 36% of accidents occur on crosswalks. Pedestrians are the most vulnerable road users, and blocking senses—for example, by listening to music or using a phone—can be life-threatening.