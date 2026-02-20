Open day at Semcorp’s Debrecen factory

Semcorp Hungary Ltd. is organizing a public recruitment event in Debrecen. The event will take place on Saturday, February 21, 2026, starting at 2:00 PM at the company’s site located at 5 Jedlik Ányos Street.

According to the organizers, visitors will be welcomed with a company presentation and an information desk, where participants can receive answers to all their questions. Immediate operator job interviews will also be available on site.

The event is primarily aimed at those interested in operator positions who are “seeking stable employment at an international company.”

Participation requires registration. Applications can be made by calling +36 70 339 9100. The event is public and open to anyone.

