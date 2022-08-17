This is what Debrecen’s super hospital will look like

The feasibility study of the new clinical block has been finalized. One of the largest and most modern health campuses in Hungary can be established in Debrecen – writes tspc.hu on its website.

The company reported that the feasibility study of the New Clinical Block belonging to the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen is final. Accordingly, the construction of the new building can begin according to the concept and design program of the TSPC Engineering Office.

The investment will be realized on 140,000 square meters. The building will have 700 new beds, the hospital will provide inpatient and outpatient care, fulfill an integrated educational function, and a health plaza and a parking garage will also be created.

According to the plans, the construction of the New Clinical Block provides an opportunity for the existing hospital buildings to be freed up and given new functions by integrating and regrouping the professions.

As a result of the 21st-century hospital development, a health campus capable of accommodating smart technologies will be created, which, in addition to its healing functions, will strengthen the educational activities of the university and the economic potential of the city, they write.

debreceninap.hu

Spectacular designs: TSPC Engineering Office