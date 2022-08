On August 20, celebrate with your family on the flowery tram! On The DKV’s musical flight, the musicians of the Debrecen Dixieland Jazz Band will provide an unforgettable atmosphere.

The tram departs from the Grand Station at 3:04 p.m. and at 4:00 p.m. and is waiting for the public who wants to join the cozy journey on line 1.

The musical tram can be used at a normal rate.

DKV