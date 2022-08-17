Tram stops covered in flowers await passengers in Debrecen

During the Flower Carnival in Debrecen, between August 15 and 21, locations that are not covered with greenery or flowers on weekdays are covered in flowers. Part of this colorful and vibrant week is the Flower City project, the aim of which is to decorate public spaces, statues, and trams, and to create green arbors at tram stops throughout the city.

One of the trams stops at Kálvin tér has been adopted by Vitesco Technology, accordingly, the carnival colors, in addition to calm green, blue and yellow plants dominate the compositions.

“We are working on the sustainable mobility of the future, so sustainability is also our main focus. We were very happy with the initiative that the Debrecen Flower Carnival also provides an opportunity to display potted flowers at the stops, and we chose this attraction because we trust that these plants will become green elements of everyday life in the future. locations. It is extremely important for our factory in Debrecen to be an active member of the city’s circulation, and it is slowly becoming a tradition to be a part of this flower-covered celebration. We tried to adapt the floral stop to the colors of the brand, so the colors yellow, magenta, and white dominate.”

– said Glória Buka, Communication and Employer Branding Coordinator at Vitesco Technologies Hungary Kft.

The Aquaticum stop is flourished by Alföldi Nyomda. “We consider it important to support the Debrecen Flower Carnival and the Flower City project because the Alföldi Nyomda has been inseparable from the city of Debrecen for more than four and a half centuries, just like this event. We feel that everything that happens to and in our city is a matter of our hearts, and we consider the protection of the environment to be of the utmost importance, which is also symbolized by these flowers.”

– said Commercial Director Kornél Remete.

The public sculptures also join the Flowery City: for example, the bronze seated ladies and men of the University square fountain, as well as the sculptures in the city center, don their carnival decorations these days.

At the Ködszínház, the cheeky young artist Dáriusz Gwizdala twists classical ideals of beauty, and his absurd, ironic and dramatic flower compositions provide an engaging experience for his admirers. It is worth interpreting what you see together with the text displayed next to the artwork.

The aim of the project is to create an inner-city oasis full of life, interspersed with plants. Visitors to the carnival can travel on the flowered tram, and green, blossomed stops await passengers on tram line 1.

debreceninap.hu