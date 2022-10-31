Thousands of guest workers may come to Debrecen for BMW, the opposition knows they are building a container city for them

In Debrecen, the local opposition has learned that thousands of foreign guest workers will work on the construction of the BMW factory to be established next to the town of Cívis, and they will be accommodated in a container city being built outside the city.

According to the atv.hu article, Zsolt Zoárd Gondola, the municipal representative of the Civil Forum Association, stated that thousands of “probably Turkish guest workers” will arrive in the city, will live in the container city for a certain period of time. At the assembly, the representative asked whether the city was prepared for the arrival of so many guest workers, and if so, how.

Zoltán Varga, a parliamentary representative of the Democratic Coalition, was informed that more than two thousand guest workers would arrive, from Pakistan, Turkey, and other nations, who would be settled in a “stall city” where “neither public safety, nor public health, nor health care, nor education, nothing will be solved”. Varga also complained that at the beginning of the project it was said that the investment would create domestic jobs.

According to the article, Fidesz mayor László Papp reflected on the fact that the opposition, which until now emphasized the importance of inclusion, is now speaking out against those coming from abroad. He also added that he thought the workers would not cause any problems in the city. He explained that the local government is not responsible for who a global company the size of BMW wants to work with. At the same time, the mayor emphasized that public safety is extremely important for Debrecen and that the county seat of Hajdú-Bihar is “one of the safest cities in the country”, and maintaining this is still in their interest.

