Underage girls were forced into prostitution in Debrecen

The Hajdú-Bihar police received information that two teenage girls were being forced into prostitution in Debrecen. The investigators immediately started investigating the case and collected detailed data, and also interviewed many witnesses. The information received seemed to be confirmed, a 20-year-old young man and two 19-year-old companions came into their sight.

According to the data of the investigation, the girls were repeatedly forced to engage in prostitution in Debrecen. The victims were regularly abused and threatened, and the money received for sexual services was naturally taken from them. Suspicion also arose regarding the fact that the 20-year-old man raped one of the girls.

The Hajdú-Bihar criminal prosecutors, together with the employees of the Cívis Public Area Support Sub-Department, arrested the three residents of Hajdúböszörmény at dawn on October 26, 2022. After questioning them as suspects, the investigators took them into criminal custody and submitted a motion for their arrest, which was ordered by the District Court of Debrecen.

The Criminal Department of the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters initiated criminal proceedings against all three suspects on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of human trafficking, and the 20-year-old man must also be held accountable for the crime of sexual violence against a person under the age of 18.

