Photos: this is how the construction of the BMW factory in Debrecen is progressing

Photos of the BMW factory under construction were taken by MTI in Debrecen on October 10, 2022. The BMW Group is building a full-fledged car factory in Debrecen on an area of 400 hectares with a pressing plant, a bodybuilding department, a paint shop, and an assembly hall.

The factory will be able to produce around 150,000 cars per year. Production will begin in 2025, and it will be the founding member of the Neue Klasse model generation based on the NCAR architecture developed for purely electric models.

debreceninap.hu

Photos: MTI/Zsolt Czeglédi