Jamie Lee Curtis Will Became Immortal Tomorrow in Hollywood

Hungarian origin world-famous actress will receive the greatest recognition of Hollywood actors: she will place her hand and footprints in front of the legendary Chinese Theater on Wednesday, October 12.

At local time 11:00 a.m. Hungarian-origin American film icon Jamie Lee Curtis – the daughter of the legendary Hollywood Hungarian actor Tony Curtis – will permanently and literally write her name in Hollywood history. She will have her hands and feet immortalized in cement at an official ceremony at the legendary TCL Chinese Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

According to tradition, a colleague-friends attends the ceremony. Tomorrow, Jamie Lee Curtis’ friend, Melanie Griffith, and other celebrities will join Curtis’s big moment.

Jamie Lee Curtis, daughter of Tony Curtis, maintains close ties with Hungary thanks to the Hungarian Hollywood Council, founded by the former Hungarian Consul General in Los Angeles, Balázs Bokor. Last year, the organization honored the actress with the Tony Curtis Award during her private visit to Mátészalka, Hungary, which was organized for her also by the Hungarian Hollywood Council.

Curtis also celebrates tomorrow her new premier, Halloween Ends. “In Halloween Ends (in theaters and streaming only on Peacock October 14), Curtis returns for the last time as Laurie Strode, horror’s first “final girl.” The role launched Curtis’ career and reshaped and defined the horror genre forever. After 44 years as Laurie Strode, Curtis is a member of the elite pantheon of artists who have played the same role in a film for more than four decades, including Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones. Curtis was just 20 years old when the first Halloween was released in 1978. The character of Laurie, conceived and written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill, has become the defining role of Curtis’ expansive and lauded career.” (candorium.com)

– Vida Virág –

Opening photo: Jamie Lee Curtis in 2021 with Balázs Bokor, president of the Hungarian Hollywood Council, former Consul General in Los Angeles, Mátészalka, with the Tony Curtis Award.