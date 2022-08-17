New ticket validation solution at DKV

In cooperation with DKV Debreceni Közlekedési Zrt., Nemzeti Mobile Payments Zrt. created a new, innovative ticket validation solution based on Bluetooth technology in Debrecen.

DKV Zrt.’s buses have been equipped with Bluetooth transmitter devices, which you can use to conveniently, quickly, and easily validate your mobile ticket or 1-hour mobile ticket!

How to use it?

Download the latest Mobile Ticket application to your mobile phone! Make sure that the Bluetooth data connection is enabled on your mobile phone. Before boarding, by pressing the “Validate on vehicle” button on the ticket you want to use within the range of the beacons placed on the buses, the application will offer validation on the given vehicle in a pop-up window. Make sure that the app offers you to board the correct vehicle, then select the correct vehicle. Once the message is approved, validation takes place: the animation required for verification, which can be presented at take-off, appears. As part of the service, you can travel with the DKV mobile ticket and the 1-hour mobile ticket!

DKV