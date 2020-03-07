Wizz Air Information on Its Debrecen-Milan Flight

Wizz Air terminates its Debrecen-Milan flight due to changes in consumer demand.

On 28 February 2020, Wizz Air, Europe’s greenest and Central-East Europe’s largest low-cost airline announced that it was to terminate its Debrecen – Milan Malpensa flight from 16 March 2020, due to the significant drop in consumer demand. Passengers who have active bookings for the flights concerned will be automatically informed as soon as possible, but 14 days before departure date at the latest, and will be offered rebooking for an alternative route. Passengers who bought tickets through wizzair.com or the air carrier’s mobile application will be informed via e-mail, and offered to choose between the reimbursement of the total air fare and crediting 120 per cent of the amount to a WIZZ-account.

debrecen.hu

pixabay