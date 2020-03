An electrical system malfunction at block number two of the Paks nuclear power plant cut output by 240MW from zero hours on March 5, operator MVM Paksi Atomerőmű said.

The malfunction has had no impact on nuclear safety, it added. Experts are working to resolve the problem, MVM Paksi Atomerőmű said. Each of the plant’s four blocks has a nominal capacity of 500MW.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay