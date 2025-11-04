This was the Reformation Tram in Debrecen

On October 27, those who registered for the Reformation Tram in Debrecen were able to take part in a truly special journey.

Organized by the Transtibiscan Reformed Church District and the Reformed Church of Debrecen, with the collaboration of several congregations, the musical and conversational program invited participants to reflect and sing together in honor of Reformation Day.

On the tram running along the city’s lines 1 and 2, the discussion was moderated by Julianna Kinga Dezső, and featured Balázs Szabó, singer-songwriter, and András Beszterczey, pastor of the Great Church (Nagytemplom). They shared their thoughts on faith, community, and the responsibility of speaking about God.

Participants heard personal reflections on questions such as how the weight of words changes when one speaks about faith, and how community can be experienced in everyday life — whether in a congregation or before an audience.

Between the conversations, Balázs Szabó’s guitar music helped deepen the reflections, creating an atmosphere that was both intimate and inspiring on the tram.

As summarized on the Debrecen Reformed Church’s social media page,