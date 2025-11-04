Spirits and laughter: Halloween fun at Zoo Debrecen

On Friday evening, the gates of the Amusement Park opened for ghosts, witches, and giggling spirits — and Zoo Debrecen’s Halloween program was once again a huge success. Hundreds of visitors attended this special yet family-friendly event, eager to experience an evening that was both spooky and fun.

Guests were greeted with spectacular decorations, costumed characters, and eerily atmospheric music. The bravest could take part in a chilling courage challenge, which tested both nerve and skill — with the most successful participants receiving rewards.

For children, organizers offered craft workshops, face painting, and a fun costume contest, while adults could enjoy the park’s thematic lighting, seasonal culinary offerings, and the ghostly evening programs, ensuring there was something for everyone to enjoy.