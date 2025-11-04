Sziget back in Hungarian hands, 2026 dates confirmed

Europe’s largest festivals are back in Hungarian hands. The Sziget Festival will be organized for 2026 with the existing management and organizing team, under the strategic leadership of the former founder, Károly Gerendai.

This opens the opportunity for Sziget, once again as an independent festival, to emphasize its uniqueness and core values more strongly, strengthening its position as a one-of-a-kind event on the international stage. The organizers announced that next year’s festival is planned for August 11–15, 2026.

After the obstacles were cleared with positive decisions from the city council factions, allowing Sziget to secure a long-term site lease, an agreement was reached in which Károly Gerendai takes over Sziget Zrt., the company running the festival, from London-based Superstruct Entertainment. Gerendai stated:

“The ownership structure of Sziget Zrt. will continue to evolve over the coming weeks. Alongside management participation, we are negotiating with major subcontractors and partners, with whom we plan to co-finance the festival. First, Budapest Park will join as a professional investor, and we will definitely work closely with them.”

According to Tamás Kádár, CEO of the company, Gerendai’s return marks another major milestone in Sziget’s history:

“Sziget can continue to be one of Europe’s most significant festivals, preserving the values it has represented for over three decades, and strengthening the unique appeal that places it in a league of its own in the European festival market. Karcsi’s return and the professional collaboration he aims to create can bring new momentum, with the unique vision he had when he originally imagined Sziget and actively shaped its first 25 years.”

Although Gerendai withdrew from festival life eight years ago, he has been observing the market from a distance and returns with clear strategic ideas. He intends to rely on the current management and professionals in the company to implement these plans while also bringing in additional expertise.

“Renewal can benefit greatly if we listen to outside opinions and experts who view the festival market from different perspectives,” said Gerendai, who, for example, highly values the professional experience Budapest Park has accumulated over the past decade.

András Pálffy, founder of Budapest Park, commented on the collaboration:

“The cooperation between Budapest Park and Sziget represents a shared value community. Both brands maintain their autonomy while leveraging professional and operational synergies to make the Hungarian festival market more stable and future-proof. We want Sziget to be a source of pride for Hungary not only because of its iconic past but also because of its long-term sustainable future.”

Gerendai believes that the foundation for Sziget’s long-term future lies in emphasizing its uniqueness and values, strengthening its cultural imprint, and better leveraging the synergy between Budapest and the festival.

“I don’t want Sziget to be confined to a generational niche. While our main audience will of course remain today’s young people both in Hungary and abroad, it is also important to engage older visitors,” he added.

“Our goal is to organize a festival that is beloved by everyone and unique on the international market, with renewed energy,” said the festival’s returning owner.

Finally, Kádár revealed:

“We plan to hold Sziget on August 11–15, 2026, so you can even mark your calendars. Now that the obstacles have been cleared, we will begin ticket sales within days with a 48-hour discounted pre-sale. The exclusive pre-sale festival pass, kept at last year’s price, starts on November 7 at noon, with registration open until November 5 at www.sziget.hu.”

(Sziget)