One of the most prestigious higher education scholarships was awarded to three dental students from Debrecen

The Faculty Council of the Faculty of Dentistry of the University of Debrecen welcomed its outstandingly talented students who won one of the most prestigious higher education scholarships, the National Higher Education Scholarship. At the ceremony, three students received a certificate of support from the dean of the faculty.

According to the rules, the National Higher Education Scholarship can only be awarded to those students in higher education who provide the highest performance and achieve outstanding professional and academic results in addition to fulfilling their academic obligations at a high level. The contribution can be requested not only by state-supported students but also by students participating in cost-reimbursed training. The award of the scholarship is also conditional on the applicant obtaining at least fifty-five credits in the last two active semesters in the program for which he submitted his application based on his results.

Three of the more than 600 students studying at the Faculty of Dentistry of the University of Debrecen received the National Higher Education Scholarship this year. The certificate of recognition was presented to Attila Mészáros, Dominika Szép, and András Szitha at the Faculty Council meeting.

– This scholarship is also important because the minister responsible for education grants it, based on the university’s proposal, to a narrow circle of students who have met the call for tenders that set out high-level requirements – said Ágnes Kinga Bágyi, dean of the faculty.

The recipients of the National Higher Education Scholarship in the amount of HUF 40,000 per month will receive it for 10 months.

This year, a total of 116 students at the University of Debrecen will receive this recognition.

