This will be the minimum wage in Hungary next year

The leaders of employer and employee interest groups signed the agreement on next year’s minimum wage and guaranteed minimum wage at Wednesday’s Budapest meeting of the permanent consultation forum of the private sector and the government.

According to the agreement, from January 1, the mandatory minimum wage will increase by 16 percent to HUF 232,000, and the guaranteed minimum wage will increase by 14 percent to HUF 296,400. The agreement was signed on behalf of the employers by the National Association of General Consumer Cooperatives and Trading Companies (ÁFEOSZ-COOP Association, KÉSZ), the National Association of Employers and Manufacturers, and the National Association of Entrepreneurs and Employers, and on behalf of the employees by the Democratic League of Independent Trade Unions, the It was signed by the leaders of the Hungarian Federation of Trade Unions and the National Federation of Workers’ Councils.

On behalf of the government, Sándor Czomba, the State Secretary responsible for employment policy at the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office, participated in the event.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Yvett Frank