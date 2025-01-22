Sleet: Wednesday started with a weather alert, and an orange warning was also issued for Thursday

At dawn on Wednesday, HungaroMet issued a first-degree, yellow alert due to the danger of sleet. The districts affected by the alarms can be followed on a constantly updated map. The situation is changing so quickly that the alert has been withdrawn in the meantime. The weather will be predominantly overcast, humid, and foggy in places, with minor showers possible in the southwest from the evening onwards. In addition to sleet, flurries, and drizzle, snow may also occur in the eastern and northeastern regions until the early afternoon. Winds will remain light to moderate. The highest daytime temperature is mostly between -2 and +2 degrees, but the weather may be a degree or two milder in the southwest. Values ​​between -3 and +2 degrees are likely in the late evening.

On Thursday, a second level warning is valid for a smaller area.

On Wednesday, in the early hours, in the east and then in the northeast, there may still be flurries of snow and light snowfall (cover-1 cm). At first, there may be occasional weak sleet (0.1 mm).

On Thursday, the sky will be very cloudy and overcast, the sun may shine temporarily in Transdanubia. Rain is likely in several places, and temporary sleet may also occur in the northeast in the morning. The southerly wind intensifies in several directions, strengthens in Transdanubia, and then turns to the northwest over a larger area. The temperature in the morning will be -4, +1, in the early afternoon it will usually be between 6 and 13 degrees, but it will be colder in the northeast, reports Kiderül.hu.

kiderul.hu

pixabay