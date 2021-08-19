There will be a temporary traffic restriction in a large area in Debrecen

Due to the cycling procession called “III. Night Ride”, a temporary traffic restriction is expected from 19:00 to 21:30 on 19 August 2021 (Thursday).

The cycling procession will take place on the road in the right-hand traffic lane in Debrecen,

Egyetem tér – Egyetem körút – Bethlen utca – Hatvan utca – Tisza István körút- Széchenyi utca – Kossuth utca – Burgundia utca – Rákóczi utca – Péterfia utca – Simonyi út – Pallagi út – II. János Pál Pápa tér route.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters asks the road users to use increased attention, patience and caution on the road sections affected by the parade.

 

