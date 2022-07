We can expect strong wind and hail.

On July 5th, the National Meteorological Service issued a second-degree, orange alert for the threat of thunderstorms for the counties of Hajdú-Bihar and Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén. As they write, more intense thunderstorms may develop in the affected areas, and in addition to lightning, wind and hail can also occur.

civishir.hu

pixabay