Windy Weather With Rainfall in the East

National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Windy Weather With Rainfall in the East

In Transdanubia, mostly clear, slightly cloudy weather is expected, but in the eastern regions there may be rain, showers, and possibly weak thunderstorms. In Transdanubia, the northwesterly wind and the northeasterly wind in the east will be strong.


In the eastern regions, the sky will continue to be partly cloudy, along the Ózd, Nyíregyháza line, showers and possible thunderstorms may develop. A shower may also occur along the northwestern border. In Transdanubia, the northwesterly wind and the northeasterly wind in the east will be sometimes strong.

Today’s peak temperature may rise to around 25 and 31 °C.

 

During the night, there may be more clouds in the northeastern and eastern regions, elsewhere the night will be mostly clear and slightly cloudy. Air movement is reduced.

On Thursday, the morning will be fresh, the minimum temperature may drop to around 13 and 19 °C.

metkep.hu
pixabay


	


	

			

	

            
            
        

                        

                        

        

                    

        

        

	
Related Posts
				

					

						
													
					

					

						
One Hundred and Twenty Hectares of Undergrowth Burned in Egyek

						

							Tóháti Zsuzsa						

					

				

					

					

						
													
					

					

						
A Cold Front is Arriving Bringing Significant Cooling, Thunderstorms and Stormy Winds

						

							Tóháti Zsuzsa						

					

				

					

					

						
													
					

					

						
Windy Weather With Rainfall in the East

						

							Tóháti Zsuzsa						

					

				

	




		

		
Leave a Reply 
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *