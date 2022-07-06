Windy Weather With Rainfall in the East

In Transdanubia, mostly clear, slightly cloudy weather is expected, but in the eastern regions there may be rain, showers, and possibly weak thunderstorms. In Transdanubia, the northwesterly wind and the northeasterly wind in the east will be strong.



In the eastern regions, the sky will continue to be partly cloudy, along the Ózd, Nyíregyháza line, showers and possible thunderstorms may develop. A shower may also occur along the northwestern border. In Transdanubia, the northwesterly wind and the northeasterly wind in the east will be sometimes strong.



Today’s peak temperature may rise to around 25 and 31 °C.

During the night, there may be more clouds in the northeastern and eastern regions, elsewhere the night will be mostly clear and slightly cloudy. Air movement is reduced.



On Thursday, the morning will be fresh, the minimum temperature may drop to around 13 and 19 °C.

metkep.hu

pixabay