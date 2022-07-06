10,414 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Monday

Fully 5,511 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Monday, while another 4,903 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 230 people, ORFK told MTI on Tuesday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest police received 323 refugees, 119 children among them, arriving by train, ORFK said.

