A walk and demonstration against the battery factory are organized in Debrecen

Protesters against the CATL battery factory will walk from the center of Mikepércs to Debrecen on Saturday, January 28.

According to the Facebook page of the event, this would indicate to the authorities that a decision will be made here on February 13, not about the construction of a factory, but about the HEALTH, FUTURE, LIFE, LANDS, WATERS, LIFE-GIVING ENVIRONMENT of the residents of Debrecen and the surrounding settlements.

Join them if you feel like…

– people should have been informed in time about the kind of facility they are planning to put in our neighborhood,

– our precious lands could have a better fate than providing space for factory giants and being polluted,

– our already scarce water resources should be valued and protected and not wasted on water-intensive production processes on an astonishing scale,

– the news of this factory turned your plans, dreams, and visions of your future, which you wanted to realize here, upside down and made it hopeless.

Those who find the several-kilometer walk too strenuous can join the procession in Debrecen, on Kossuth Square.

agenda:

09:00 – Gathering on the main square of Mikepércs, greeting participants

09:30 – Departure

12:00 – 12:30 – Planned arrival in Debrecen at Kossuth Square

From 12:30 – Speeches

14:00 – Closing of the demonstration

Facebook page of the event.

debreceninap.hu