The woman must respond for 35 fraud

The 28-year-old woman was suspected of advertising strollers and children’s toys on the internet, however, as her victims transferred the agreed amount, no more was available. Police in Hajdúnánás have completed an investigation into the case.

A woman in Hajdúnánás filed a complaint with the police in April 2020 about buying a stroller online, transferring the agreed amount to the seller, but nothing was delivered to her and the advertiser could no longer reach her.

The police immediately began to investigate the case and soon came to their notice a woman who could be linked to the commission of the crime. According to the investigation, this was not the only scam on the Internet for the two-church resident. He advertised strollers, children’s toys, trabulins a total of 35 times without actually owning any of them. Agreeing with his unsuspecting victims, they transferred the money and then no longer picked up the phone for them.

The Hajdúnánási Police Headquarters prosecuted the 28-year-old woman for a well-founded suspicion of committing a criminal offense. Police officers took the necessary procedural steps during the investigation phase of the investigation and handed over the documents to the prosecutor’s office.

