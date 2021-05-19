Man wanted for embezzlement

During the verification, it turned out that an arrest warrant was in force against him.

A Romanian citizen applied for entry at the Nagykereki Motorway Border Crossing on May 17, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. The Biharkeresztes police officers checked his foreign data and it turned out that the Tatabánya Police Headquarters had issued an arrest warrant against him for committing a crime of embezzlement. Police caught and handed over the 37-year-old man to the officers of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters.

 

