Man wanted for embezzlement

During the verification, it turned out that an arrest warrant was in force against him.

A Romanian citizen applied for entry at the Nagykereki Motorway Border Crossing on May 17, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. The Biharkeresztes police officers checked his foreign data and it turned out that the Tatabánya Police Headquarters had issued an arrest warrant against him for committing a crime of embezzlement. Police caught and handed over the 37-year-old man to the officers of the Berettyóújfalu Police Headquarters.

police.hu