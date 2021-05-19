The mayor of Debrecen is not delighted with the new housing act amendment

In the case of Debrecen, the amendment would mean a loss of assets of billions, László Papp told RTL Híradó.

The amendment to the housing act now known is, in my opinion, unacceptable, I do not agree with it.

– the mayor of Debrecen told RTL Híradó. He also added that given that negotiations are still underway between the municipalities and the government, the current version should not be considered final.

He sees that in the case of Debrecen, the change would mean a loss of assets of billions. “This measure, which is included in the proposal, is, in my opinion, unacceptable,” László Papp emphasized.

According to the brainchild of László Böröcz from Fidesz, the residents could buy their municipal rental property with a 15-30 percent discount. Fidesz mayors are also protesting against the proposal.

debreceninap.hu