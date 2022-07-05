A drunk driver wanted to enter the country at the Ártánd border crossing

A Hungarian citizen wanted to enter the country at the Ártánd Road Border Crossing on July 4, 2022, at around 3:30 a.m. with the vehicle he was driving. According to the police statement, the border guards checked the man’s documents and then used a breathalyzer, which indicated a positive value. After that, the driver was arrested and produced for further sampling, which confirmed the suspicion of intoxication. Criminal proceedings were initiated against the 43-year-old man for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

police.hu