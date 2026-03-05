A new psychodiagnostic method has been introduced at the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen

The internationally standardized procedure, R-PAS, is a modern, evidence-based development of the more than 100-year-old Rorschach inkblot test. It allows faster and more accurate diagnosis and is now applied in clinical practice by the staff of the Clinical Center’s Clinical Psychology Department.

Established in 2022, the Clinical Psychology Center provides psychological care across 20 medical specialties and 32 outpatient clinics with a team of 54 psychologists. The introduction of R-PAS represents a major professional milestone, offering a standardized, empirically supported system for administering and interpreting the Rorschach test.

Unlike traditional medical innovation, which often focuses on new instruments, methodological renewal is equally important for accurate diagnosis and effective patient care. R-PAS provides a unified interpretation framework, empirically grounded metrics, and clinically relevant feedback, enabling more precise assessments than previous methods.

In the Rorschach test, patients are shown five black-and-white and five colored symmetrical inkblots and describe what they resemble or remind them of. Responses are analyzed using various procedures. Unlike the time-consuming manual scoring of the past, the new system uses computer-assisted analysis based on international standards and an extensive database, producing detailed profiles in a fraction of the time, thereby accelerating diagnosis and facilitating earlier therapy.

The Clinical Psychology Center staff received specialized training to implement R-PAS, granting them authorization to use the program in diagnostics with the support of the University of Debrecen and the Clinical Center, enhancing both professional resources and the quality of patient care.